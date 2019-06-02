Two arrested, a day after mugging

Two men were arrested on Saturday after police linked one of the men to an alleged mugging and then found a stolen firearm on his friend.

The arrest comes after the Gelvandale Tracing Team were patrolling in Highfield Road, Schauderville, and spotted two known criminals at about 10am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two men were searched and a loaded revolver found on the 22-year-old man.

“He was detained on a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm while the other 25-year-old was also arrested for robbery the previous day,” she said.

“The suspect was identified as being linked to a robbery at about 8:30am near a taxi rank in Shauderville.

"It is allegedly that a 40-year-old woman was walking near the taxi rank when she was accosted by two men. One had a knife and the other a firearm.”

Naidu said the woman was threatened and her handbag containing cash and her cellphone was taken.

“The second suspect who was arrested for being in possession of the firearm could face additional charges of robbery however this will only be known as the investigation continues,” she said.

Naidu said the revolver found in the mans possession had the serial number removed.

“The fireman has been sent to the ballistic laboratory to determine if it is connected to any other crimes and where exactly it was stolen from,” she said.

The men are due to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrates Court on Monday.