Three killed in separate murders at the weekend

Three people were murdered and two injured in a series of killings across the Bay at the weekend.

According to police, none of the killings are believed to be linked and the motives vary from possible hit murders to gang related shootings.

The first weekend shooting happened at about 10pm on Friday when Bulelani Baushana was shot outside a friend’s house in Sidindi Street, New Brighton.

Police suspect the murder to be hit murder.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Baushana was leaving the house with a group of friends when an unknown attacker fired shots at the group.

“The shooter yelled the deceased name and then fired shots at the group. The deceased was shot twice in the upper body from a distance.

"His friends then put him in their car and rushed off to Dora Nginza Hospital. He died on arrival at the hospital,” he said.

“The reason for the shooting is unknown however it is suspected to be a targeted murder. Motive of robbery or hijacking has been ruled out at this stage.”

In another murder, at about 8am on Saturday, Anele Ngcoko, 26, was shot and killed while standing outside a car in Parliament Street, Central.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said that it appeared Ngcoko was shot in the head from a distance by an unknown gunman.

“The circumstances are currently unknown however it appears that he and four friends had driven from Zwide to a club in Parliament Street at about 8am to see if they could buy alcohol.

"The friends got out of the car while the deceased was standing at the car. According to witnesses, they heard a shot and saw the deceased (Ngcoko) drop,” he said.

“No one was seen running away or fleeing the scene. It appears that the shot came from a distance away.”

Rheeder said after the shooting, Ngcoko was put in the car and rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In another unrelated murder, at about 2:30am on Sunday, Mzukisi Mbengu, 28, was killed after being hit over the head with a broken pickaxe handle.

It is alleged that the suspect and Mbengu had a long standing feud over an ex-girlfriend and got into a confrontation.

Mbengu died on the scene and police were alerted. Police arrested the 43-year-old man who allegedly killed Mbengu on the scene.

At 7pm on Saturday night, a 16 and 19 year old were injured in a gang shooting in Highfield Road in Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that two men allegedly approached the teenagers and started shooting at them.

“The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and stomach while the injury to the 19-year-old is currently unknown,” she said.

“Both were taken to hospital.”

Naidu said the shooting was gang related and two cases of attempted murder were under investigation.

In another murder, in Kirkwood, Sipamandla Ganiculi, 27, was stabbed to death on the side walk of Chris Hani Street in Moses Mabida informal settlement.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said while the motive remains unknown, nothing appears to be stolen.

“While on the scene, information was followed up by the detectives and a suspect was arrested at a residence in Platini Area Moses Mabida Kirkwood by 6am,” she said.

All the murders are under investigation and are not believed to be linked.