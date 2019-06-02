Paterson Post Office burglary under investigation

A burglary at the Paterson Post Office has left police puzzled after almost R100,000 was stolen from a safe and then locked again.

The burglary was reported at about 8am on Saturday after the postmaster opened the post office.

According to police, the alarm was not activated, as they leave a Fox Terrier dog inside the post office as a security measure.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 38-year-old postmaster states that she locked the building up at 5:30pm on Friday.

“When she locked up, the safe was locked and money bags inside the safe. I can confirm that a dog was locked inside the premises which was given as a reason as to why the alarm was not activated,” he said.

“The woman then arrived back at the premises on Saturday morning and opened the Post Office as usual.

"She went to the safe which was still locked and when she opened it one of the moneybags was missing. No money was stolen from the cash registers.”

Beetge said the safe was locked and no signs of forced entry could be detected at the premises.

“Nothing else inside the post office appears to be out of place. The dog is also uninjured,” he said.

Beetge said the money stolen was not South Africa Social Security Agency funds.

A case of burglary and theft is under investigation.