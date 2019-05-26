Man shot in both legs while sitting in garage at home

A-46-year old Helenvale man sustained gunshot wounds in both his legs after two unknown gunmen entered his home on Sunday Afternoon.

According to police, the victim was sitting in the garage of his home in Renecke street, when the two suspects entered the yard.

The one male, whose face was covered, fired several shots into the garage.

The victim was hit in both legs and the suspects managed to run away.

Police said the victim has no gang affiliation and the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of attempted murder.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.