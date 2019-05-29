Time to resuscitate Bay vision
Instantly, the Vision 2020 concept received widespread appeal and endorsement across the metro.It came to define the potential growth for our region, especially if all these proposed projects were fully harnessed.This was bold and unmatched – the administration was on the money.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.