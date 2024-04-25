Robbers escaped with cellphones and cash after holding up a group of mourners who had gathered for a memorial service on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a man had been delivering chairs at the church in Sopakazi Street for the memorial when he was robbed at about 3.30pm.
“As he was about to leave the premises, about eight armed men arrived and robbed him of his cellphone, cash, bank cards and wallet.
“Other people outside the church were also robbed of their cellphones,” Naidu said.
Naidu said it was not yet known how many cellphones had been stolen as a case was yet to be opened.
Azanian People’s Organisation secretary-general Chris Swepu took to social media later on Wednesday night to announce that the memorial service had been cancelled because of the incident.
“The memorial service of our uncle Rev [FW] Swepu had to be cancelled as gun-wielding thugs entered the church, robbed people of their cellphones and money, leaving them traumatised,” he wrote.
Mourners robbed before memorial service in New Brighton
