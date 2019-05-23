Robbers steal meat and sausages, leave cash

Four men posing as customers robbed a spaza shop in Walmer Township before fleeing with almost R2,000 worth of meat and sausages.

The robbery happened at the Afrika Shop in Afrika Street at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said four men entered the shop pretending to be customers when one of the suspects drew a firearm.

“The owner and his assistant were held at gunpoint while the other three suspects ran to the fridge and grabbed packets of meat and sausages.

"They then fled on foot leaving all the other items and money behind,” he said.

Officials estimate the value of stolen meat to be almost R2,000.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.