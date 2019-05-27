'She had so many plans' - family of woman killed in Benoni roadside shooting

The heartbroken family of 23-year-old Jessica Kuhn are struggling to come to terms with her senseless murder in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Jessica and her friend were shot dead after their bakkie ran out of diesel, forcing them to stop on the N12 bridge near the Putfontein Road offramp around 11am.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said the friends were attacked by three men, who fatally shot them in cold blood before trying to set their bakkie alight.

The attackers are believed to have fled the scene with a cellphone stolen from the pair.