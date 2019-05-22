Nelson Mandela Bay hit by four robberies in five hours

Four robberies, including one at a guest house, occurred in Nelson Mandela Bay between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The latest robbery happened shortly after midnight when two men and a woman robbed a 23-year-old inside an upholstery shop.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the shop, in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Central, doubled as a house where an employee lived.

“The man went to a nearby shop shortly after midnight when he was approached by two men and a woman. One of the men pulled out a firearm and held the 23-year-old at gunpoint.

"He was then forced back into the shop while the suspects ransacked the shop,” he said.

“They stole various items such as a welding machine and other tools used for upholstering. After they took the items, they simply walked out the shop. It is suspected that a getaway car was parked nearby.”

After the suspects left, the police were alerted.

In a separate robbery, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, two men posing as clients knocked on the door of the Emthandeni Guest House in Mbongisa Street, Kwadwesi, inquiring about room prices, according to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

“While asking for the price, the woman opened the door. As the door opened, two men rushed inside followed by a third suspect who had a firearm.

"The woman was held at gunpoint and threatened while the suspects ransacked all the rooms in the house,” he said.

Beetge said they made off with various household appliances, including TV’s, microwaves, paintings and even bedding.

“The men arrived in a blue bakkie and loaded all the stolen items onto the vehicle before speeding off,” he said.

After the suspects fled, police were alerted.

Beetge said while this is not a common modus operandi for a robbery, police would like to caution establishment owners to be vigilant and cautious.

At 7.40pm on Tuesday, a family of six were robbed inside their house in Ndzimbe Street, KwaNobuhle.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the family were watching television in the house when three men, one with a firearm, kicked open the back door.

“They entered the house and held the family at gunpoint demanding that everyone look down at the floor and cover their eyes.

"The suspects then took the flat screen television, microwave, six cellphones and a wedding ring,” he said.

In another robbery, at about 11.50pm, two men broke into a house tavern in Jobela Street, KwaNobuhle. Nkohli said the tavern was connected to the house which was targeted by three men.

“The woman, staying alone inside the house, was sleeping at the time and woke to a noise outside. When she looked, she noticed two men at the fence trying to get into the property,” he said.

“The woman stood up and tried to hide inside the tavern when one man with a firearm managed to grab her. She was then forced back to the main house where another two men were waiting,” he said.

“The trio demanded money and valuables but she denied having anything. The men found money in a drawer and took it before fleeing with four cases of mixed beer, meat, cellphones and coins that they stole from a pool table.”

Nkohli said the men loaded the stolen goods into a white VW Golf and fled.

It is unknown if any of the robberies are linked.

In all the incidents, no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Four separate cases of robbery are being investigated.