Baths, basins, toilets and urinals stolen during Nelson Mandela Bay robbery

Several new hotel bathroom basins, urinals, baths and toilets were stolen during an early morning robbery at a hotel construction site in Bluewater Bay.

The robbery happened shortly after midnight at the Coega Hotel, which is being constructed in Bluewater Bay Drive, on Thursday morning.

Six men, driving two bakkies and a Toyota Avanza, managed to force their way into the construction site and confront the two on-site security guards.

According to officials, the building site, which is set to be opened as the Coega Hotel in Bluewater Bay, saw more than five urinals, 30 basins, 20 baths and 20 toilets stolen.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the six men stole bathroom accessories and electrical supplies that were due to be installed during the building of the hotel.

“Four men cornered the one security guard near the entrance while the other two suspects located the guard on patrol.

"The guards were both tied up and kept in separate rooms inside the hotel construction site,” he said.