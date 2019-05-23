Police constable fatally wounded chasing farmhouse robbers

A police constable was fatally wounded during a shootout while chasing suspects involved in a farm robbery in Stellenbosch on Wednesday night.

Police were tipped off about a house robbery that had been planned on a farm in the area earlier on Wednesday.

"At that stage the farm was not known to police. The information was followed up by cluster detectives and Stellenbosch SAPS crime prevention unit members and the area was being patrolled when the suspects were spotted," said spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.