Woman attacked in Kamma Park home

A woman aged 57 was attacked inside her home in Nerina Avenue, Kamma Park, at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the woman had just arrived home after visiting family earlier in the day.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the woman, who was alone, was ambushed by three men.

“She arrived home and when she entered the house, the three men attacked her. One of the suspects hit her over the head with a metal pipe. They then ran off with her iPad and cellphone.

“Nearby residents heard the commotion and raised the alarm, leading to the local Neighbourhood Watch and police responding,” she said.

“A search was done of the area but the suspects were not located.”

Janse van Rensburg said that the three – all dressed in blue overalls – had gained entry to the house by forcing open bedroom windows and removing the burglar bars.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and discharged later the same day.

Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Peter Graham said several patrollers searched the area until late into the night looking for the suspects.

“We also combed the bush again on Monday morning to look for any of the stolen items,” he said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.