Brazen theft of KTM motorbikes

Five motorbikes were stolen - of which three were recovered - in a brazen burglary at the KTM Port Elizabeth offices in Fairview on Tuesday morning.

The store, in Butterfield Crescent just off the busy William Moffett Expressway, was broken into at about 3am. Three men smashed one of the large entrance windows to gain entry to the premises.

CCTV footage of the burglary shows the thieves pushing the motorbikes out of the shop into the bushes bordering Baakens Valley.

By 10am, three of the motorbikes had been recovered while two, valued at about R250,000, are still missing.