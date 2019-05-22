ANC's Ntombi Mekgwe put forward as Gauteng legislature speaker as members are sworn-in

The ANC in Gauteng will, today, nominate Ntombi Mekgwe as the speaker of the Gauteng legislature.

Mekgwe held the same position in the previous administration and is likely retain it following the ANC’s victory in Gauteng at the elections.

ANC won the province by 50,19% clinching 37 seats in the provincial legislature.

The ANC will also put forward Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, former ANC Youth League national executive member, as the deputy speaker. Mahlakaza-Manamela is married to higher education and training deputy minister Buti Manamela.

Mzee Khumala is the chief whip deputised by Thoko Magagula while Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane will be nominated as chair of chairs.

Members of the Gauteng legislature are currently being sworn-in and these nominations will shortly follow.