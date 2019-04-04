AKA on people 'taking advantage' of him: 'We will fight this'

The megacy found themselves concerned about their fave rapper, AKA, after he tweeted a cryptic message expressing how a "life-changing" deal was hanging by a thread because of people he's made agreements with before.

Even though the rapper didn't mention those who are blocking his shine or the big deal that was jeopardised, his fans had an idea of what he may be tweeting about.

About a week ago, AKA hinted that a big deal would be announced between him and a mobile brand that's doing big things right now. And when he tweeted that the much-anticipated announcement had to be put on hold so he could "fight" some parasitic people, the megacy was very worried.

"Today was supposed to be one of the most important of my career, for myself and my family. Unfortunately, there are agreements and people that have taken advantage of me in the past that prevent me from moving forward in my future. We will fight this as hard as we can."