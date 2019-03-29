Man shot dead outside Helenvale house

A man was shot and killed outside his Stanford Road home in Helenvale on Friday morning.

Freddie Wagner, 35, was found dead outside his home at about 5am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that his fiancé let him out the house at 4am and went back to bed.

“She was then alerted by her aunt who said that he (Wagner) was lying in the front yard. He sustained one gunshot wound on the side of his head. According to his girlfriend who lives with him, he is a fisherman,” she said.

Naidu said that Wagner had no gang affiliations. “The shooting is not gang related,” she said.

Nothing was stolen in the attack.

Naidu said that the motive was unknown and it remained unclear if it was a targeted killing.

The murder will be investigated by Gelvandale detectives.