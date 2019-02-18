Man, 31, recovering in hospital after being shot on Monday

A 31-year-old man was shot and wounded after two men fired several shots at his shack.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting happened in Hartebees Street, Helenvale, at about 6am on Monday.

The incident is believed to be gang-related.

“Two men entered the yard and walked directly to the shack. Several shots were fired through the door.

The victim was shot several times and was taken to hospital for treatment,” she said.

“At this stage the victim is still alive.”

Naidu said the suspects fled after the shooting.

The case has been taken over by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, also known as the gang unit.