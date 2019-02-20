Ambulances get police escort

A police escort had to be organised for ambulances to transport a pregnant woman and a heart patient to hospital, as protests turned violent in Helenvale on Monday. And again on Tuesday, patients had to endure another long wait as armed police officers drove with ambulances into Booysen Park. Meanwhile, the Rosedale Clinic in Uitenhage has remained closed since Thursday last week, with a meeting scheduled for Wednesday as protests over its services continue.

