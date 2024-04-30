Rugby prop ‘stripped naked during Kariega bottle store rampage’
Chaotic scenes unfolded at a Kariega bottle store when a well-known rugby player allegedly knocked bottles of liquor off the shelves, threw a security guard’s phone into a fridge, and stabbed a man before stripping naked.
The hours-long ordeal, which was captured on CCTV, finally came to an end when the police managed to force the still-naked Griquas prop, Kudzwai Dube, into their van...
