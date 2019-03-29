Bay councillor's car torched in Wells Estate

Asked what he believed was the motive behind the attack, Mbelekane said he did not know.

"Definitely there are challenges in the ward like anywhere else, but after discussions,we resolve them.

"I was surprised by what happened because there'd been no protests leading up the incident," Mbelekane said.

This is not the first time the councillor has been the victim of arson. In 2016, Mbelekane's home was set alight following eviction of illegal land occupants in Well Estate.

In 2017 he was threatened with attacks on his house and car.

Mbelekane said he opened a case at the Swartkops police station.

Police spokesperson captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident and said a Nissan X-Trail was torched.

"The councillor was sleeping when he woke to a loud bang. When he went outside, saw his care was on fire. Attempts to douse the flames failed," Beetge said.

Beetge said the motive was unclear at this stage and the matter was being investigated