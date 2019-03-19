PE shop robbed during load-shedding

Three robbers, two with firearms, held up Algoa Midas in Motherwell on Monday in what may have been a co-ordinated attack linked to load-shedding.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the robbers entered the Mlimane Street store at about 2.30pm, almost seconds after the generator failed.

“It was load-shedding at the time of the robbery and, as the generator failed, three men walked into the shop and held the staff at gunpoint,” he said.

“The store manager was actually wanting to close the store when the robbery took place.”

Beetge said the robbers demanded money.

“They forced the cashier to empty the tills and stole money. The men fled on foot. No one was injured and no shots were fired,” he said.

Asked if they had seen a spike in crime during load-shedding, Beetge said it was too soon to say.

“At this stage, we are not sure if the robbers tampered with the generator or if it was just by chance that they hit the store at the right time,” he said.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.