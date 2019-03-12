Guards tied up during robbery at PE bus depot

Several vehicle radios were stolen out of a fleet of buses parked at a depot in Kempston Road, Korsten early on Tuesday.

Two men, one armed with a firearm, robbed two security guards at Van Rensburg Tours and Shuttle Services at about 1am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the security guards were at the depot when they were attacked by the men.

“The one security guard works at a nearby building and was at the depot talking with the other guard when they noticed two suspects running between the buses," Naidu said.

"The guards shouted at them and the one suspect approached and pulled out a firearm. One of the guards was tied up and left inside a bus while the other was forced to open a nearby [Toyota] Quantum.

“The guard opened the Quantum and the suspects took the keys to the buses. The guard was then tied up and the suspects opened the buses and stole all the radios.”

They fled on foot.

In total, six radios were removed from the dash console of six buses and one from a Quantum.

“After the men escaped, the security guards untied themselves and called for help."

Naidu said one guard was hit over the head with the firearm when he tried to fight the attackers. “He sustained a minor head wound and did not seek medical attention.”

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.