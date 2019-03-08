Charred remains found in Motherwell

The charred remains of an unknown person were found in the bushes bordering Koliti Street in Motherwell.

Police suspect the person was a victim of a vigilante justice attack.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the remains were found by a someone walking by the bush, who subsequently alerted police at about 4pm on Thursday.

“It is unclear when this happened and why. The crime scene is consistent with a vigilante attack,” he said.

Asked for the sex of the victim, Beetge said the remains were too badly burnt.

Beetge said that it is suspected the incident happened within an hour of the remains being discovered.

“The forensic pathologist has taken the remains to the laboratory where attempts will be made to identify the person,” he said.

Beetge said a case of murder was under investigation.