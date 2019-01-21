PE man beaten to death by angry mob

A Motherwell man has been beaten to death by an angry mob who accused him of raping a seven-year-old girl.

Polices spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said while police were still trying to determine exactly what had happened, they could confirm that Mava Fundakubi, 52, was killed near his house in De Vos Crescent in the Shukushukuma area of Motherwell.

“The police were alerted to a vigilante justice attack but on arrival in the street, the deceased was found lying in the road. He was already dead,” he said.

“It appears that he was severely assaulted by several people.”

Officials on the scene confirmed that Fundakubi had been stabbed and pelted with stones.

“According to residents in the area, it is alleged that the deceased [Fundakubi] raped a seven-year-old girl who lives in a nearby house.”

Beetge said details of the alleged rape were unclear and still being investigated.

“The mother was at the hospital with the child when the attack took place. It is unknown at this stage how the residents identified the deceased as the suspect,” he said.

“The alleged rape and the murder are connected.”

Beetge said a case of rape had been opened by the girl’s mother.