News

WATCH | Frantic scramble to apply for jobs at City Hall

Pushing and shoving as hundreds respond to social media advert for positions

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 April 2024

Violent confrontations erupted outside City Hall in Gqeberha on Thursday as hundreds of people pushed, shoved and fought in a frantic bid to obtain 150 Expanded Public Works Programme forms, to apply for a year’s work.

The chaos erupted after thousands descended on City Hall in response to an advert circulated widely on social media for the positions...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read