Teenager found dead in street

The body of a 15-year-old boy, who was beaten to death, was found in Kwadwesi on Sunday.

The lifeless body of Anathi Ntandiso was found in Lamani Street, Kwadwesi, at about 8am on Sunday.

According to police, it appears he was beaten to death with stones and bricks.

Police remained baffled as to why he was killed and are investigating all possible scenarios including mob justice.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police stumbled onto the body while doing routine patrols in the area.

“His body was found lying the street. It appears that he was attacked by a large group of people.

“According to out preliminary report, the cause of death is from him being beaten with stones,” he said.

“At this stage the motive of the attack is unknown however there was a rumour that he was naughty.”

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Beetge said anyone with information on the attack could contact detective Constable Siethumi Mahamo on 041-405 4724.

A case of murder is under investigation.

This comes after an innocent man, Mava Fundakubi, 52, was killed by a mob near his house in De Vos Crescent in Motherwell, in late January.

He was beaten to death by the angry mob after being accused of raping a seven-year-old girl.

The mobs actions stem from the girl alleging that she had been raped by Fundakubi.

Beetge said that the examiner’s report revealed that the girl had not been raped or molested.

The latest attack has seen police once again call on the community to consult with police before taking the law into their own hands.