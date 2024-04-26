Politics

UDM’s Holomisa hits campaign trail in Gqeberha

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 April 2024

Hitting the campaign trail in Gqeberha on Friday, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the party had a provable track record and a ballot cast for the party was a vote for consistency.

“People should vote for the UDM because we have been consistent in whatever we have been doing...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read