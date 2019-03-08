Theodor Herzl presents its version of Cirque du Soleil

More than 60 Theodor Herzl High School pupils are set to create a live circus with no animals at the school’s sports field from Sunday evening.

The show is inspired by the Cirque du Soleil theatre entity and the widening movement of circuses without animals.

Cirque Spectacular will run until Thursday March 14.

The show, under the direction of Robin Williams and Chireen Ferreira, will see a full circus with human entertainers instead of animals, as a stand against animal cruelty.

It will be staged in the Big Top on the Theodor Herzl High School sports field and is driven by the two directors’ passion for the fight against animal cruelty.

“The animals in captivity are not living the life they should be living and, for the longest time, we’ve felt that a stands needs to be taken against animals in captivity,” Williams said.

Guests can enjoy entertainment through an array of activities including hip hop dancing, physical theatre, ballet, the Tango and music.

“When the principal let us know that he was looking for a show that would involve as many students as possible, this idea came like a flash to us; we thought, why not do a circus without animals to show that it can be done?” Williams said.

A cast of eight members including Zuki Kaliko, Sibongiseni Beja, Louise Daniel, Emma Kirsten, Dina Levin, Kalyn du Plessis, Dylan du Plessis and Serena Escola will perform star turns, with Kaliko (clown) and Beja (ring mistress set to take the audience through a journey of control and servitude, excitement, self- belief, dreams, to reality, disappointment and brokenness until they arrive at a place of self-worth and acceptance.

Over and above the more than 60 pupils taking part, guest stars Kasvia Von Memerty and Genna Barnard will also add flavour to the evening’s activities.

The school has hired a big top and is creating an 8m circus ring with the audience seated at tables around the ring.

“The show almost has a cabaret feel as the audience will be sitting at tables and enjoying their supper while being entertained,” Williams said.

Guests can bring their picnic baskets with food and drinks and there will be a coffee bar at the venue.

Williams said preparations f had been underway for about six weeks.

“The staff made all the costumes and they have all been working so hard, it’s amazing to see the buzz in the schools,” she said.

Cirque Spectacular runs from March 10 to 14 at Theodor Herzl High School at 7.30pm. Tickets cost R100 and R80 for pensioners and block bookings of 20 or more.

Contact Angela Kennedy on 041-581-4244 for bookings.