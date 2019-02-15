Two men 'necklaced' in mob attack

Two men were bound with wires by a vigilante group in Motherwell on Friday morning before being “necklaced”.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police were alerted at about 2.30am on Friday by the family of one of the men - Andile Mtana - that he and another man had been kidnapped from his Mtanezulu Street home in NU11 by a group of people.

They directed police to the bush near Shuku Shukuma.

“On police arrival the burning body of 23-year-old Andile Mtana was found. At about 8am, the body of the second male was found in the same vicinity of the bushy area about 1km further,” Beetge said.

“Both males were bound with wires, killed and burned with tyres. The second male's identity still needs to be confirmed.”

Beetge said they believed the mob attack was sparked by the murder of Nomathemba Goliath, 60, who was found dead in her Mbayisa Street home at about 7am on Thursday after being suffocated with a towel.

The attack comes just days after an awareness imbizo where residents where addressed on vigilantism.

Motherwell cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie said: “SAPS cannot allow a community to transform into killers and to take the law into their own hands.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Kaya Makaula at 071-687-1976.