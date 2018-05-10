Spaza shop owner grabs suspects firearm during robbery

A spaza shop owner that walked in on two men robbing his shop earlier this week managed to wrestle with one of the robbers and managed to grab the firearm of one of the suspects.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that the two men, one with a firearm and another with a knife, stormed into a spaza shop in Ntakomlilo Street in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, on Wednesday.

"The two men held the shop assistant at gunpoint during the robbery. It is said that the owner arrived at the shop while the robbery was underway. As he saw the robbery taking place, he approached the culprit standing near the entrance and managed to grab the firearm.

A wrestle ensued and the owner managed to take the firearm away from the suspect. During this time, the second suspect saw that his accomplice was overpowered and managed to flee." Nkohli said.

The police were alerted minutes later and the 27-year-old culprit handed over.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that a recovered firearm, .22 revolver, was stolen during a house robbery incident in Klapmuts, Western Cape, sometime in February this year. Fortunately, the firearm was not loaded and no ammunition had been found on the scene.” He said.

Asked how the firearm came to be in the Eastern Cape, Nkohli said that it would form part of the probe.

For years police have revealed that firearms, primarily used by gangs, were being smuggled between provincial borders – mainly between Cape Town gangs.

The suspect is due to appear in KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court on Friday for business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm.