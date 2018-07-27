Two spaza shops robbed in Bay

Two spaza shops were robbed in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay over an eight hour period.

The latest robbery occurred at 4:25am on Friday when two gunmen broke into a spaza shop in Fichardt Street, Helenvale.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the owner was sleeping when two men lifted the roof sheeting and climbed into the spaza shop.

“The men held the owner at gunpoint and stole various items before fleeing.

"Both suspects were armed with firearms and threatened to shoot the owner,” he said.

“The suspects fled with various items.”

In the second hit, at about 8pm on Thursday night, the Community Centrum shop in January Street, Walmer, was robbed.

“Two men entered the store posing as customers asking about the price items.

"One of the men then pulled out a firearm and held the store owner, as well as two assistants, at gunpoint,” Rheeder said.

“The men ordered all three occupants inside the shop to lie on the floor while they stole airtime, groceries and money.”

The suspects ran out of the shop and fled in a red Toyota Tazz.

Rheeder said that no one was injured in the attacks.

Two cases of armed robbery are under investigation.