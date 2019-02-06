Eight men rob Kamesh spaza shop

Eight men robbed a spaza shop in Kamesh at about 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said they entered the shop in Maduna Road in Uitenhage, posing as customers when one pulled out a firearm.

“The suspect with a firearm held the owner and his assistant at gunpoint while others ransacked the store.

"The suspects stole cash, cigarettes and airtime vouchers before fleeing on foot,” he said.

“The police are following up all leads and their arrest is imminent,” Nkohli said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.