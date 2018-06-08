Double 'murder mystery' probe underway

Two men were murdered at a fruit and vegetable spaza shop in William Slabbert Drive in Bloemendal on Thursday night.

The double murder remains a mystery and police are still unsure if it is was a botched robbery or a hit.

The body of Matewos Ersumo, 25, was found inside the shop, and Mncedisi Zatshu, 42, was found lying outside.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said no witnesses had come forward making it difficult for police to determine what transpired.

“At this stage all we know is what was found by the first person who arrived on the scene.

"According to him (the witness), he heard gun shots in the vicinity and went to investigate,” Rheeder said.

“On arrival at this shop he found one person outside on the floor, covered in blood while the another body was found inside the shop.

"Both were already dead.”

Sources on the scene confirmed that both men had been shot in the head.

Asked what had happened Rheeder said: “At this stage detectives are piecing the evidence together.

“It is unclear if anything is stolen from the shop, but a motive of robbery cannot yet be ruled out.”