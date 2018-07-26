Gunmen rob Uitenhage Sheriff's office

Five gunmen robbed the office of the Sheriff in Uitenhage at 8:30am on Thursday.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said five men, wearing blue overalls and armed with firearms, stormed into the Sheriff's office in Cannon Street, Uitenhage.

“One of the suspects held the employees at gunpoint while others ransacked the office.

"The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones before fleeing in a white bakkie with an orange light on the roof,” he said.

By 4pm no arrests had been made.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.