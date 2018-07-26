Man shot in robbery, suspect arrested

A Port Elizabeth man was shot and wounded during a suspected robbery in Rochelle Road, Perridgevale on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the 45-year-old man was walking from Greenacres to his home in Kensington when he was attacked by two men at about 1pm.

Within 15 minutes of the shooting, police had arrested one of the suspects who was hiding in a yard in Egmont Road, Perridgevale.

The suspected robbery happened across the road from Collegiate Junior School for Girls.

Police spokesman colonel Priscilla Naidu said it appeared the victim was robbed however details remain sketchy.

Naidu said a preliminary witness report showed there was a fight which led to one of the two attackers drawing a firearm.

“Several shots were fired at the man and the two suspects fled on foot,” she said.

Minutes later, a 37-year-old man was caught hiding behind the wall.

“They saw the police in the area looking for them and started to run. The suspects scaled several walls and ran through yards in an attempt to escape,” he said.

“Eventually he was caught inside a yard. A bag and a cellphone were found in his possession.”

Naidu said it was not known if the items found in the man's possession were stolen from the victim who was taken to hospital.

“It is believed to be robbery, however at this stage it is not sure what was taken. The man was rushed off to hospital by ambulance and we do not have details on what exactly transpired. Detectives are still trying to establish which hospital the man was taken to.”

It is believed that man was shot in the neck and leg.

The man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Additional charges are expected to be added.