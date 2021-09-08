LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: September 8

Simmering tensions between minibus taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay have reached boiling point as they fight over turfs and the right to operate near shopping malls in the city.

There appears to be no end to the acts of intimidation seen in the metro over the past month, despite mediation efforts by the police and Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

In this week’s edition of Behind The Herald headlines with Daron Mann, we delve into the conflict between the transport operator.