The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in the Eastern Cape is pleased with the turnout at the weekend’s voter registration.
South Africans take to the polls in the seventh democratic national and provincial elections in 2024 and, it seemed, youth were not interested in registering — or casting their vote.
Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Eastern Cape IEC electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana says the number of young people registered on the voters’ roll did not compare favourably with Stats SA figures.
But she said there had been a “great improvement” over the past weekend, with nearly 70,000 young people aged 16-29 accounting for new registrations — a total of 82% of new registrations in the province.
We also speak to political commentator Dr Ongama Mtimka, who describes the weekend’s registration as very interesting.
- Online registration will continue until an election date is proclaimed. To register or update your details, go to the IEC website.
LISTEN | Crunching the registration weekend numbers
