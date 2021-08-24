Why taxi and e-hailing drivers clashed

This was a one-off incident, say minibus operators, as rivalry between transport groups played down

Gqeberha minibus taxi drivers are adamant Monday’s heated altercation with e-hailing drivers was a one-off incident — and there was no need for concern over further clashes.



The two groups had come to blows at the Greenacres taxi rank on Monday, with an e-hailing driver arrested. ..