Why taxi and e-hailing drivers clashed
This was a one-off incident, say minibus operators, as rivalry between transport groups played down
Gqeberha minibus taxi drivers are adamant Monday’s heated altercation with e-hailing drivers was a one-off incident — and there was no need for concern over further clashes.
The two groups had come to blows at the Greenacres taxi rank on Monday, with an e-hailing driver arrested. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.