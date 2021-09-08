Public pulled into ugly taxi war

Motorist mistaken for Uber driver assaulted as conflict between transport operators rages on

PREMIUM

Mounting tension between minibus taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay spilt over to the public on Tuesday as a motorist was assaulted and threatened.



There appears to be no end to the acts of intimidation seen in the metro over the past month, despite mediation efforts by the police and municipality. ..