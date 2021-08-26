Renewed calls for calm as taxi tensions simmer
Plans afoot for mediation process between e-hailing drivers and minibus operators
The South African Police Service and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have renewed calls for calm, with mounting tensions between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers akin to a powder keg ready to explode.
E-hailing drivers allege they have suffered violent intimidation and brutal assaults at the hands of taxi operators who, they say, have prohibited them from operating in the Bay...
