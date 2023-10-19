×

LISTEN | Some good news on the egg situation

19 October 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay shoppers are scrambling to find eggs as several major retailers battle with a shortage. Pictured: the shelves in Pick n Pay Hypermarket, left, and Pick n Pay Linton Grange
HOT COMMODITY: Nelson Mandela Bay shoppers are scrambling to find eggs as several major retailers battle with a shortage. Pictured: the shelves in Pick n Pay Hypermarket, left, and Pick n Pay Linton Grange
Image: EUGENE COETZEE AND KAREN VAN ROOYEN

South African consumers may very well be able to go back to baking with the price of eggs starting to stabilise as we head towards the end of 2023.

That is the opinion of Agricultural Business Chamber of SA chief economist Wandile Sihlobo.

Consumers have been hit with a spike in the price of chicken and eggs due to avian flu sweeping across the country.

The shock waves in the poultry industry coincide with a spike in the price of other basic foods such as potatoes and vegetables as the price of fuel skyrockets, pushing up the cost of farming.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Sihlobo who says we should not panic.

