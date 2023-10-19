South African consumers may very well be able to go back to baking with the price of eggs starting to stabilise as we head towards the end of 2023.
That is the opinion of Agricultural Business Chamber of SA chief economist Wandile Sihlobo.
Consumers have been hit with a spike in the price of chicken and eggs due to avian flu sweeping across the country.
The shock waves in the poultry industry coincide with a spike in the price of other basic foods such as potatoes and vegetables as the price of fuel skyrockets, pushing up the cost of farming.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Sihlobo who says we should not panic.
LISTEN | Some good news on the egg situation
Image: EUGENE COETZEE AND KAREN VAN ROOYEN
