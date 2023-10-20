“Revenge 2019.”
That is how former Springbok Hanyani Shimange says this weekend’s Rugby World Cup clash between SA and England is being punted.
The teams, finalists in the 2019 edition of the competition which saw SA beat England 32-12, take each other on for a spot in the final at 9pm on Saturday.
On Friday night, it will be a battle of the southern hemisphere as Argentina and New Zealand fight for a spot in the final.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, Shimange talks to us from Paris about his predictions.
LISTEN | Shimange talks about his Rugby World Cup predictions
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
