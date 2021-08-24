Rivalry between minibus taxis and e-hailing drivers turns ugly

Police forced to intervene at Greenacres rank after drive-by protest erupts in chaos

PREMIUM

Chaos erupted at the Greenacres taxi rank on Monday when a turf war between taxi drivers and e-hailers reached boiling point.



Fists flew shortly after e-hailing drivers staged a drive-by protest nearby after alleged threats and intimidation by taxi drivers operating in the area...