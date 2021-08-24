Rivalry between minibus taxis and e-hailing drivers turns ugly
Police forced to intervene at Greenacres rank after drive-by protest erupts in chaos
Chaos erupted at the Greenacres taxi rank on Monday when a turf war between taxi drivers and e-hailers reached boiling point.
Fists flew shortly after e-hailing drivers staged a drive-by protest nearby after alleged threats and intimidation by taxi drivers operating in the area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.