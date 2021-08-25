Minibus and e-hailing taxi services must find common ground
Shortly after the e-hailing taxi service was introduced in SA, violence erupted as several drivers were attacked, particularly in Gauteng at the time.
At the heart of the matter was a fight over territory as those in the metered taxi industry felt the e-hailing service was stealing business from them and killing the metered taxi market...
