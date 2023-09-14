×

Multimedia

LISTEN | What’s up with Rockland roads?

14 September 2023
Old Cape Road (R334) leading in and out of the Rocklands farm community is among the many which have become a major concern. Farmers plan to block roads in a protest action to get better service delivery
RISKY TRAVEL: Old Cape Road (R334) leading in and out of the Rocklands farm community is among the many which have become a major concern. Farmers plan to block roads in a protest action to get better service delivery
Image: SUPPLIED

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has vowed to engage with the relevant municipal officials over the shoddy state of roads in Rocklands.

Fed up farmers plan to protest, saying the crumbling roads and a lack of signage pose a risk to pedestrians and road users. 

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Van Niekerk appeals to residents to give him two weeks to address their issues.

We also speak to Francois Blom, representing farmers and residents.

