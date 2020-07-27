Should you register your child as a homeschooler?
Valenture Institute dubbed SA’s most social online high school
Tips for working and schooling from home
My son is in Grade 1 and since the beginning of lock down he has been schooling from home. This differs from home ...
Online learning saves lives, says Insight Learning Centre & College
Studying from home: Impaq learners and parents share tips
Helping your child adapt to homeschool
While a pandemic rages in the outside world, my son and I have created a little bubble at home. Through circumstance ...
Setting up a homeschooling space in your home
You have decided to home school. You have the curriculum. You have a plan. But do you have a space to actually do all ...
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."
- Nelson Mandela
