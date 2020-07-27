27 July 2020

A resource for parents who are interested in switching to homeschooling.

Lifestyle

Should you register your child as a homeschooler?

SPONSORED | Save your child’s academic year if you enrol child with MindScape Education before July 31 2020

Lifestyle

Valenture Institute dubbed SA’s most social online high school

SPONSORED | Online private high school always stays connected with teachers, mentors and peers

Lifestyle

Tips for working and schooling from home

My son is in Grade 1 and since the beginning of lock down he has been schooling from home. This differs from home ...

Lifestyle

Online learning saves lives, says Insight Learning Centre & College

SPONSORED | Insight Learning Centre & College has expanded its services from a fulltime school to now offering online ...

Lifestyle

Studying from home: Impaq learners and parents share tips

SPONSORED | Impaq offers free online classes for Grades R to 12

By Jacqui Smit
Lifestyle

Helping your child adapt to homeschool

While a pandemic rages in the outside world, my son and I have created a little bubble at home. Through circumstance ...

Lifestyle

Setting up a homeschooling space in your home

You have decided to home school. You have the curriculum. You have a plan. But do you have a space to actually do all ...

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

- Nelson Mandela  

ADVERTISE

To participate in our next 'School from Home' feature contact Luchae Williams williamsl@theherald.co.za

X