Think Digital College wins virtual school of the year 2020/21 award

Think Digital College (TDC) has been awarded the globally acclaimed Corporate Livewire SA Prestige Award for 2020/2021, in the category of Virtual School of the Year.

The Corporate Livewire SA Prestige Awards recognises small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

Think Digital College CEO Janessa Leita has been at the forefront in SA and global societies calling for quality, distance learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In different interviews with local and international media, Leita has emphasised that e-learning provides the much-needed safe and alternative channel for children, while saving the 2020 academic year.

“This award is special because it comes at a critical epoch not only in education, but our whole lives in totality. Think Digital College is providing a state-of-the-art learning environment where learners, from wherever they are geographically, are taught via online lessons by our highly qualified educators. We provide the CAPS and British international curricula from grade R to 12 or the advanced level in the Cambridge curriculum, in an integrated, engaging and effective way to our rising number of learners,” says Leita.