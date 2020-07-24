Should you register your child as a homeschooler?

With lockdown in place due to the current pandemic and schools being closed, then opened, just to be closed again. A question many parents have found themselves asking recently is … should I register my child as a homeschooler?

This is a hot topic of conversation among homeschoolers as well as a complex issue that MindScape Education recommends any parent gives considerable thought.

There are three pieces of legislation in SA that come to mind when pondering this conundrum. One is the South African Schools Act, 1996. The other is the Children’s Act, 2005 and the third is the South African Constitution. Yes, there is a law that stipulates that we must register our homeschooled children with the department of education. There is also legislation that says not doing so is punishable by a fine, or imprisonment, or both. But as a parent, you have a constitutional right to choose the kind of education your children receive, the nature of the content they learn about, and you also have a legal responsibility to always act in your children’s best interests.

Stories about intimidating department officials arriving unannounced do exist, and the complete opposite – positively glowing accounts about how helpful and constructive department staff and officials have been.

At MindScape Education, the choice is yours. Should you choose not to register your child with the department, it completely respects your decision and won’t force you to comply with the regulations as set out by the department. However, the MindScape can efficiently handle the registration process on your behalf should you wish to register your child with the relevant education authorities.

In conclusion, do your research. Nobody can tell you what is best for your family and nobody can make a decision as important as this one on your behalf.

If you require assistance registering your child for homeschooling email info@mindscapeeducation.co.za or call +27 11 704 0687.

Did you know you can save your child’s academic year?

Enrol your child with MindScape Education before July 31 2020 and SAVE 30% on annual curriculum fees. Visit the Mindscape Education website to find out more about our curriculum options (Parent to Student, Tutor to Student & School 360°).

This article was paid for by MindScape Education.