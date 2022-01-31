Want to worry less about money matters? Watch this web series
Metropolitan’s #WeStart2022Stronger web series will equip you with the knowledge you need to level up your financial game and start the year stronger
They say “money talks”, which is ironic because many of us have been taught that it’s impolite to talk about it. Those with financial troubles often suffer in silence for fear of being judged. The truth is a lot of the challenges people face and anxieties they have about money matters could be avoided if we had open and honest conversations about it.
That’s why Metropolitan, a leading insurer and financial services provider, has launched #WeStart2022Stronger. This entertaining three-part web series, hosted by TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, features real people talking openly about their financial concerns while gleaning nuggets of knowledge from experts.
In doing so, it aims to equip you with the knowledge you need to level up your financial game and start the year stronger. As Tlalane Ntuli, Metropolitan’s chief marketing officer, puts it: “Knowing how to manage your money better will translate to a more confident mindset where you worry less and make better choices.”
The featured experts include financial consumer journalist Gerald Mwandiambira, social media content creator Kay Radebe, and Metropolitan complaints manager Sinazo Kalako. Lentswe Bhengu, who kicked off his career in the investment industry before becoming a celebrity chef, not only brings his financial knowledge to each episode but creates mouth-watering dishes inspired by the topic of the day.
The debut episode — watch it below — focuses on premium deductions and how choosing the right insurance can help ease the burden on your pocket.
WATCH | Episode 1 of Metropolitan's #WeStart2022Stronger web series
Episode 2 talks about insurance claims and how understanding how the claims process works can make life easier, even during emotional events such as the death of a loved one.
Episode 3 is about sum assured amounts and how financial literacy in terms of insurance can help alleviate financial burdens and stress — even in situations that we would prefer to ignore.
All in all, the #WeStart2022Stronger web series will entertain, inform and empower you. It proves that though money matters can seem scary and complicated, they don’t have to be. Watch it on YouTube or Metropolitan’s Facebook page.
This article was paid for by Metropolitan.