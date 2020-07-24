Online learning saves lives, says Insight Learning Centre & College

“During these uncertain times it has become necessary to offer online teaching to keep learners and staff safe. Many parents are afraid to expose their children to Covid-19. Although we respect the decisions of the department of education, we also understand the fear of parents,” says Debbie Kellerman, principal of Insight Learning Centre & College in Port Elizabeth.

“In my view there is no guarantee that learners, staff and parents won’t be severely affected by sending learners to school. No principal can give this guarantee, even if you take all precautions. With SA not even reaching its peak, we will be exposing our children to the virus, if it is on public transport or at school and they will possibly spread the virus between school and home. If a child carries the virus to his/her home, causing a family member to die, it will leave emotional scarring to such a child. Some children might even become orphans, which will contribute to more socioeconomic problems for the country. I would like to prevent this at all cost.

“Our school has already given our learners a week of training in using masks, sanitising, etc. during March before the lockdown. Our experience was that it is difficult for any adult or child to keep a mask on for longer than 15 minutes. Learners constantly removed masks just to breathe normally for a few minutes. It was basically an impossible task for small children up to grades 3 to wear a mask. Therefore I can’t guarantee that the virus won’t spread. As I love children too much I feel I can only guarantee their safety, if I offer online teaching.”

Offering online teaching is difficult in a country with learners coming from different socio- economic backgrounds. All children must receive education and therefore a school must reach out to everybody. Insight Learning Centre has tried its best since April to reach all its learners in keeping up with homework. Some parents have limited data and this makes it difficult to teach only on online platforms.

The school will now continue with online classes and opening its doors to other parents who are also in doubt to return their children to school. It is important that parents provide data to their children to be able to receive the benefit from online teaching.

Insight Learning Centre & College offers teaching from grade R to 12, and classes to primary and high school learners with special education needs (LSEN). The school has an affordable school fees structure.

If parents are interested in enrolling their children, please send an e-mail to: secretary@insightlearningcentre.co.za or principal@insightlearningcentre.co.za.

Please mention the grade of your child, as each grade has a separate enrolment pack with the information you require.

The school will be open to take phone calls between 8am and 1pm on the following contact numbers: 041-364-2319/083-304-6800/065-113-2233.

Learners may start as soon as their parents have returned the forms and completed the enrolment process successfully.

This article was paid for by Insight Learning Centre.